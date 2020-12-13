Head-To-Head Analysis: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 23.27% 6.08% 3.12% Gladstone Land 4.83% 0.88% 0.32%

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.55 $39.19 million $1.60 18.48 Gladstone Land $40.69 million 8.76 $1.74 million $0.57 25.95

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 3 1 2.56 Gladstone Land 0 1 4 0 2.80

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $17.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

