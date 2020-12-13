Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £42,000 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) insider Patrick Bourke acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

HWG opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The stock has a market cap of £322.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, analysts expect that Harworth Group plc will post 185.0000147 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

