Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Shares of HTAB opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

