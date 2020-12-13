Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,356 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,849,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 496,546 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 369,599 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

HALO stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $44.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

