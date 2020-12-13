Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 20.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.