Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 168,848 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 1.54% of Groupon worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Groupon by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Groupon by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,257 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 143.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,883 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $34.47 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

GRPN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

