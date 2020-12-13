Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.42.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GDYN opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.