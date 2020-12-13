Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.81% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

Shares of GSEU opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

