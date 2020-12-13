Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $22.70 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

