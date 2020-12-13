Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 16,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,157.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,053.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
