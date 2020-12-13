Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 16,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,157.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,053.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

