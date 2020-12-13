Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

GXI opened at €91.75 ($107.94) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is €93.53 and its 200 day moving average is €91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.