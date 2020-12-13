Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $107.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

