Genetron Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:GTH) Lock-Up Period To End on December 16th

Genetron’s (NYSE:GTH) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 16th. Genetron had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $256,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Genetron in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Genetron alerts:

NYSE GTH opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81. Genetron has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Genetron (NYSE:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Genetron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Genetron by 61.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.