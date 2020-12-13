General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

Shares of GM opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.