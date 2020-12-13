Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLGT. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.75. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

