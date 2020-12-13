Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.43.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $362.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,768,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

