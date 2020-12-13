Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,157.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3,053.80.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
