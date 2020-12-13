Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $41,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,875 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.41 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

