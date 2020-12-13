Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.