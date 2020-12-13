Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $83.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

