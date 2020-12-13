Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $20,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $3,163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Fortive by 61.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Fortive by 292.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

