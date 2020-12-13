Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $40,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

