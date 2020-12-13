Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.57.

NYSE:FTS opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

