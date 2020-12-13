Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 16th (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FMTX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 16th. Forma Therapeutics had issued 13,882,352 shares in its initial public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $277,647,040 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of Forma Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

