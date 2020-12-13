Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

