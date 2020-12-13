FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FMC were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rowe lifted their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

FMC opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.