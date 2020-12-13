Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,862 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Flowserve worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Flowserve by 267.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.76. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

