Financial Survey: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDF Solutions and Cloudward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Cloudward.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Cloudward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -7.12% -3.15% -2.63% Cloudward N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Cloudward’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $85.58 million 9.35 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -128.47 Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cloudward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Cloudward shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudward has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Cloudward on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, which consist of Exensio Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from design-for-inspection (DFI) on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool; Exensio Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, and eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers Software-as-a-Service, software related services, and IYR services. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Cloudward Company Profile

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.