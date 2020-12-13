Financial Contrast: American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) & Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

6.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and American Bio Medica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and American Bio Medica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $150,000.00 139.97 -$7.83 million N/A N/A American Bio Medica $3.65 million 1.28 -$680,000.00 N/A N/A

American Bio Medica has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and American Bio Medica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.47% -37.53% American Bio Medica -18.99% N/A -35.34%

Volatility & Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bio Medica has a beta of -1.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias. Its oncology development programs also comprise sapacitabine, an oral nucleoside analogue prodrug that is in Phase 1/2 combination study with seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor in patients with BRCA mutations; with olaparib, a poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor in BRCA mutation positive patients with breast cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, the company's oncology development programs include seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in all-oral Phase 1/2 combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations. It has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias; and collaboration, licensing, and supply agreement with ManRos Therapeutics SA for the development and commercialization of oral seliciclib capsules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs. The company also offers OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse, as well as products to detect certain infectious diseases. Further, it provides bulk test strip contract manufacturing services to non-affiliated diagnostic companies. American Bio Medica Corporation serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.