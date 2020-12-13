Financial Analysis: LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) vs. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.10 $190.43 million $0.31 5.10 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $3.37 billion 0.56 -$29.72 million $0.84 12.74

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -57.17% -576.37% -6.90% Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -59.66% -2.17% -5.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 1 4 4 0 2.33

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus price target of $11.06, suggesting a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Summary

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes beats LATAM Airlines Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 16.9 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. As of June 29, 2020, it operated a fleet of 131 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

