Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,157.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,053.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

