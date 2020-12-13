Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.