Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) versus CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Head to Head Contrast

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Farfetch alerts:

This table compares Farfetch and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -77.29% -81.22% -31.98% CBIZ 8.08% 11.27% 5.27%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farfetch and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $47.85, indicating a potential downside of 20.36%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than CBIZ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and CBIZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.02 billion 19.98 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -49.65 CBIZ $948.42 million 1.48 $70.71 million $1.27 20.23

CBIZ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats Farfetch on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The company also offers national practices services, such as managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.