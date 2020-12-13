EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

