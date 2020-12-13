Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.83.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,073. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

