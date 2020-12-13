Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

EVRI opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,825 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Everi by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Everi by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Everi by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Everi by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 133,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

