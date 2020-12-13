Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERRFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of ERRFY opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.