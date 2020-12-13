Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) vs. Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Financial Contrast

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Essential Utilities and Global Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than Global Water Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Global Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essential Utilities and Global Water Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $889.69 million 13.12 $224.54 million $1.47 32.37 Global Water Resources $35.47 million 9.25 $2.22 million $0.10 145.20

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Water Resources pays out 290.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Utilities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Water Resources has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Essential Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Water Resources has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and Global Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36% Global Water Resources 1.08% 4.10% 0.48%

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Global Water Resources on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

