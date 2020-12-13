Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFSC. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $922.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

