EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.22.

ENLC opened at $3.74 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

