Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$49.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.63.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

ENB stock opened at C$43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.20 billion and a PE ratio of 45.36. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.10.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.