Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Position Increased by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Enanta Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 12.0% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 4.11% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $37,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after acquiring an additional 185,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 87,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

