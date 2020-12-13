Emma Walmsley Buys 9 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,403 ($18.33) per share, for a total transaction of £126.27 ($164.97).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,462 ($19.10) per share, for a total transaction of £131.58 ($171.91).

On Friday, October 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.81) per share, for a total transaction of £115.20 ($150.51).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,384.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,511.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,763 ($23.03).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.