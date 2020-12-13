Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of EDIT opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,570. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after buying an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

