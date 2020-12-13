Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

DUKE opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.49. Duke Royalty Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a current ratio of 56.31. The firm has a market cap of £73.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.71%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

