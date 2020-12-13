Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Duke Realty worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.