Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 338.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV opened at $121.37 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

