Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $654.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $19.89.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

