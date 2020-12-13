Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.