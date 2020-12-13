DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,772 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 16.1% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 106.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU opened at $225.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

